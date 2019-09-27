Here’s what’s happening at the Montreal climate protests right now

The Montreal climate march is underway, with over 300,000 expected on a sunny day in September. With Greta Thunberg in addressing the crowd, students and a variety of workers all had the day off to protest for a cause they believe in.

The Post Millennial sent the camera crew down to try and capture some of the odd, memorable, and inspiring moments on the scene.

The event, which took place in the scenic Parc Jeanne-Mance by the Monument to Sir George-Étienne Cartier.

Antifa flag waving high at the Montreal climate march.



For starters, the crowds were massive. The estimated figure of 300,000 was no exaggeration.

Groups of all walks were there. Political parties such as the New Democrats and the Greens, as well as more controversial groups like Unifor and Antifa, all had a visual presence at the protest.

Individuals also brought out their creative flags and designs. One sign even depicted climate activist Greta Thunberg as Saint Joan of Arc, a French heroine who was known for being able to communicate directly with God, as well as her military campaigns, all before the age of 19.

One man was seen early in the protest yelling clear anti-capitalist slogans, when a local suddenly interrupted him, telling him to “speak French.”

This man was yelling anti-capitalist slogans repeatedly, when he was suddenly interrupted by a local who told him to speak in French…



Crowds continued to grow to astonishing sizes at the protest.

