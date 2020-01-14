Hero dog herds hundreds of sheep to safety during bushfires in Australia

Many of those involved in fighting the Australian bushfires are considered heroic. Patsy the dog is one of them.

When the wildfires were combing over land in Upper Murray, Victoria on New Year’s Eve, many animals were searching for somewhere safe.

According to Global News, the 6-year-old dog herded about 900 sheep for hours until they found safety.

The Kelpie/Border Collie’s owner, Stephen Hill said, “I’d have been stuffed without Patsy.”

“She’s earned front-seat privileges for the rest of her life.”

Now, Patsy has a social media channel and there are pictures and some footage of the dog working away.

In one picture, the caption reads, “This is Patsy just after she and her human brought the sheep to safety on the morning of New Year’s Eve. Cool as a cucumber, Patsy waited with him until the fire got close enough to fight with a tractor and water pump. What a team!”

Her owner wrote, “I never dreamed that these 20 seconds of Patsy in a paddock would spread across the world, and that me posting pictures of a little black and white dog would become my way to help my hometown recover from the worst fires in living memory.”

“It’s funny how life works sometimes. These fires are not over. Not even close to being over. They will burn for weeks, months even, and communities all over Australia are going to be hit just like Corryong has been.”

With other animals still in need, the New South Wales government is planning on dropping literal tons of food. Included will be carrots and sweet potatoes to help the endangered brush-tailed rock-wallabies and more.

In a statement on Sunday, the NSW environment minister, Matt Kean noted, “The wallabies were already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging”

More wildlife recovery measures are planned and it is hoped that the food drops will help the endangered species.

An estimated half a billion animal lives have been lost due to the Australian wildfires.