Imagine a workplace scenario: your boss approaches you and asks you to ask your colleague to do something important for the good of the company. You, in turn, go to your colleague and make the request of your colleague. Let’s say that your colleague says, “No way. I’m not going to do that. It’s unethical, and besides, I’m protecting our boss by NOT doing it.”

What do you do next? Do decide not to go back to your boss and report what was said? What if everyone just so happens to be on vacation? What do you do then? Do you decide to just shrug your shoulders, file it away, and not ever mention it until the situation escalates and it becomes a mess that threatens to bring down the entire company?

This is exactly what Justin Trudeau and his office want you to believe happened when Trudeau told Michael Wernick, former clerk of the Privy Council Office, to call former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.

You can listen to a recording of this phone call, in which Wernick told Raybould that Trudeau was going to get a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) done for SNC-Lavalin “one way or another,” here:

After the bombshell evidence that completely vindicates Wilson-Raybould’s previous testimony in front of the justice committee was released, Trudeau’s office and Wernick denied that there was any briefing regarding this discussion.

It seems to me that there is only question left: How stupid does Justin Trudeau think we are?

The continuous lying, scheming, and gaslighting that has occurred by and on behalf of the Prime Minister is too much for the nation to take.

It’s almost as if Trudeau and his entire team are steeped in a culture of corruption

Point of interest: Frank Addario, now representing former privy council clerk Michael Wernick, successfully defended one of the SNC executives accused of corruption in 2017: https://t.co/5PrhiPPGbk #cdnpoli — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) March 31, 2019

So here’s the deal: he either goes voluntarily, or we vote him out. It’s that simple. Because as Lisa Raitt aptly put it with regard to this most recent blatant lie, “No one believes this. No one.”