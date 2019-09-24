Canadian News

‘I still hear him yelling at me’: Trudeau interrogated by lawyer of woman he accused of racism

Trudeau was interrogated by a lawyer on July 16 over an incident last year where his bodyguards forcefully removed an elderly woman after he accused her of racism.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

According to a transcript from the Superior Court of Quebec, Justin Trudeau was interrogated by a lawyer on July 16 over an incident last year where his bodyguards forcefully removed an elderly woman after the prime minister accused her of racism.

In August 2018, Diane Blain heckled the prime minister about the cost of illegal border crossings into the province of Quebec.

Shortly after her comments, Trudeau said her “racism has no place here” and RCMP security officers grabbed Blain by the arm in an attempt to get her to leave.

According to the French interrogation transcript which has been translated into English, Trudeau spoke about the possibility of a settlement in the case.

“I understand that my lawyer is approaching to try to make a settlement in this situation,” said Trudeau to Blain’s lawyer.

Diane Blain, who is seeking a total of $95,000 in compensation for the incident told The Post Millennial that the case is still ongoing and no settlement has been reached.

“I think [Trudeau’s lawyer] wishes that I will retire my cause because there’s not enough money. But I won’t stop. Believe me… [Trudeau] has to be punished for all he did to me. I still hear him every day yelling at me,” said Blain.

Among the claims, Blain is seeking to be compensated for corporal injury, psychological damage, defamation, and an infringement on her right to freedom of expression.

During the interrogation, Trudeau, who is being represented by lawyer Catherine McKenzie admitted that he did in fact not believe Blain was a racist herself.

“No, I spoke about her comments. Which I’ve associated to, to an intolerance,” said Trudeau referencing a “wave of thought” and organizations with “racist elements”.

During the initial incident, media reported that Blain was involved in the anti-immigration nationalist group “Storm Alliance”.

Trudeau’s threatened lawsuit against Andrew Scheer was also discussed during the interrogation. On March 29, the Conservative leader revealed the prime minister had threatened Scheer with legal action over claims about Trudeau’s involvement in the SNC-Lavalin situation.

“As I have often said, one of the responsibilities of a politician, a leader, a prime minister is to point out when people share falsehoods or use irresponsible words in public. Mr. Scheer shared some falsehoods and I used a way to emphasize that it was wrong, it was not going to go unnoticed,” said Trudeau.

Furthermore, the prime minister referenced Stephen Harper’s use of the term “old stock Canadians” in relation to Blain’s reference of “Québécois de souche” during the initial incident, which Trudeau claimed implied intolerance.

“When we heard Mr. Harper in the 2015 election, use the term, he said “old stock Canadians” he was harshly criticized and it was part of the politics of division. he was reproached during these elections,” said Trudeau.

The Post Millennial reached out to the prime minister’s office for comment before publishing this story but had not received a response to our inquiries.

Trudeau’s lawyer, Catherine McKenzie claimed she has no comment on the matter.

