ICY ROADS: Freezing rain forecasted for B.C.

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain across sections of British Columbia. Icy conditions on numerous highways are expected.

According to the Canadian Press, Arctic air combined with a warm Pacific front throwing moist air will create icy conditions. These conditions will lead to icy rain.

The freezing rain could be mixed with snow near Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Stuart-Nechako.

Residents are warned of slippery conditions.

Environment Canada proclaims freezing rain and ice pellets may further spread south late Monday. The direction is toward the South Thompson region and southwest Interior highways, including the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector.

A special weather statement for the Peace Region has also been issued. The frontal system is expected to produce a “wintry mix” of weather through to Tuesday.