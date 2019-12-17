Impaired Edmonton school bus driver arrested with children aboard

A school bus driver has been arrested today just southwest of Edmonton. According to the RCMP the woman was impaired before driving students home Monday afternoon.

School staff at Graminia School noticed the safety concern and notified RCMP who arrived at the school where the arrest took place. It was 3:11 p.m. and the students were on the bus just prior to its scheduled departure while the driver was arrested.

The driver suspected of being drunk is a 46-year-old female and currently has charges pending RCMP told CTV News Edmonton

Parkland School Division Superintendent Shauna Boyce posted a letter to the parents of their students to notify them about the incident. In the letter she stated that the driver has been suspended permanently by the bus contractor for the duration

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.