Culture

In 2019, even The Joker is cancelled

Phoenix was right to speak out in defence of his art. Insisting that entertainment and art adhere to a social justice agenda is a surefire way to kill art.
Phoenix was right to speak out in defence of his art. Insisting that entertainment and art adhere to a social justice agenda is a surefire way to kill art.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

After the Aurora, Colorado theatre shooting in 2012, it was hard to go to the movies in the US. Even now, attending film screening brings with it a pinch of fear. That must be extra true for the family members of the folks who died as a result of that shooting. The movie was The Dark Knight Rises and at issue now is another film in the Batman saga. Families and loved ones left behind in Aurora have banded together to denounce the new movie Joker. The reason? It’s violent, and the titled villain, played by Joaquin Phoenix, has a sympathetic backstory.

Concerned citizens of Aurora brought their complaint to Warner Bros., asking them to “end political contributions to candidates who take money from the NRA and vote against gun reform… Use your political clout and leverage in Congress to actively lobby for gun reform. [and] help fund survivor funds and gun violence intervention programs to help survivors of gun violence and to reduce every-day gun violence in the communities you serve.”

But film critic Robbie Collin from the Telegraph took his grievance straight to the source of the art in an interview with Phoenix. “Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian who still lives with his elderly mother, is the horribly familiar enemy within. If the film hadn’t been set in the ‘80s he could easily be the latest online message-board extremist to take his grievances murderously viral. Yet Phoenix doesn’t seem to have considered this kind of question at all. So when I put it to him—aren’t you worried that this film might perversely end up inspiring exactly the kind of people it’s about, with potentially tragic results?”

Joaquin Phoenix walked away from the interview after he was asked to justify the “problematic” nature of his new film. This was a much different reaction than the nearly 10-minutes-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival or the talk of a best actor Oscar nomination. Instead, it was an attack on his having done the role at all.

It brings up the question of exactly what the responsibility of art, artists, and entertainment is today. There is a persistent push for artists to be more than creatively minded, but to also infuse their work with the appropriate messages.

Later on, Phoenix spoke out and said, “I don’t think it’s the responsibility of a filmmaker to teach the audience morality!” And, of course, he’s right. But we’ve reached a point in our culture where our cultural commentators are more interested in policing behaviour than consuming or critiquing actual culture.

The question of whether actors should be held accountable for the character of the roles they play has been coming up quite a bit in the wake of all the post-mortem cancellings. Lillian Gish had her name removed from a theatre she donated money for at Bowling Green State University because of her role in Birth of a Nation. But if actors are afraid to take roles for fear they will be held accountable for having portrayed a bad guy, or someone who has unfavourable opinions, or acts in ways the actor otherwise would not, where are all our great antagonists going to come from? Are we going to have movies where everyone agrees and pats each other on the back for being so upstanding?

Is every work of fiction going to be held to the standard of what audiences should aspire to in real life? Are audiences so stupid that they need every character portrayed on-screen to be representative of some kind of ideal figure that we should all wish to be? No, audiences are not stupid. They know the differences between morality plays and dramas or comedies plays for entertainment.

What have we come to that the villains in our narratives must be framed as virtuous or at least woke-adjacent? The Joker is a baddie. He is meant to think, say, and do bad things. That’s how villains work. Sure, some people may relate to the Joker in his loneliness, but people relate to bad guys all the time. We have recently gone through a renaissance of anti-heroes, of which The Joker surely is one. He’s not a good guy, he doesn’t have a heart of gold, instead, he’s had a rough time. Audiences are smart enough to know that having had a rough time is not justification for mass violence. The real question is why do film critics think so little of audiences?

The Aurora families have the right to express their concerns, but Phoenix was right to walk out of the interview. The question was insulting. Further, Phoenix was right to speak out in defence of his art. Insisting that culture adheres to a social justice agenda is a surefire way to kill art. And indeed, we are living in an era where art is very quickly dying.

Culture
Opinion
Censorship
Political Correctness
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations