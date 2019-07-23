British Columbia

Indigenous couple asked to pay before eating reach settlement with B.C. Denny’s

According to lawyers representing Helaina Moses and Shane Hummel, the couple visited a Denny’s restaurant, and rather than being greeted by a delicious platter, were asked to pay before eating their meal.
According to lawyers representing Helaina Moses and Shane Hummel, the couple visited a Denny’s restaurant, and rather than being greeted by a delicious platter, were asked to pay before eating their meal.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

A racial profiling incident at a British Columbia Denny’s restaurant has caused many in the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation to be highly alarmed, and for good reason.

According to lawyers representing Helaina Moses and Shane Hummel, the couple visited a Denny’s restaurant, and rather than being greeted by a delicious platter, were asked to pay before eating their meal.

The pair were visiting the Vancouver area from the Yukon for the weekend, and decided to take a quick stop at the Denny’s for a bite after a Friday night out.

That’s when things went sour.

“We weren’t even human enough to get a glass of water,” she told Yukon radio station CKRW 96.1 at the time. “[An employee] just slapped the bill down on the table and he said you have to pay upfront before we put your order in with the kitchen and me.”

According to CTV, It was at that point that Moses asked other customers who were already seated if they’d been asked to pay for their meal in advance. According to Moses, the other patrons had not been asked to do so.

According to a statement from the Community Legal Assistance Society’s Human Rights Clinic, who represents the couple, Moses believes that the two were singled out due to their indigenous background.

Moses told the radio station that she, “just felt so singled out, and violated, and embarrassed and it just really hurt my feelings and I stepped out to cry and my boyfriend followed me out after.”

Police then arrived soon after, where they said they’d received a complaint claiming the couple was armed with a knife. The Vancouver Police Department went on to say they never found any weapons.

According to CTV News, the pair filed a complaint to the BC Human Rights Tribunal. The case was scheduled to be heard by the tribunal at the end of last month, but Denny’s restaurant and the couple agreed to settle the complaint.

Lawyer letters do not state whether any money was given to Moses or Hummel. Within the agreement, it is stated that Denny’s would “provide the pair with an apology letter and vowed to give diversity training to staff by year’s end,” according to CTV.

“I’m happy that Denny’s staff will be getting anti-racism training,” said Moses. “Education that helps people identify their biases and ensure they’re treating people fairly and equally could go a long way.”

She said her “hope is that nothing like this ever happens again.”

British Columbia
Canadian News
Crime
Related Posts Recommendation
EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in BC on Sunday. The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors who arrived there on Monday afternoon.

Most Read British Columbia

1.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada
2.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
3.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks

Most people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some are now covering their heads with plastic water jugs.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
4.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault

Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on Wednesday. If convicted, she may face up to five years in jail.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
5.

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
6.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out

Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, has recently risen to infamy for the human rights tribunal suits she has taken out against 16 estheticians for declining to perform waxing services on her male genitals.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out
7.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
8.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case

Marcia Da Silva, who is an immigrant from Brazil operated the business out of her home where her small children also live.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case