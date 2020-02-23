Crime

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”

Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters to death with a walking cane while inside prison serving a life sentence.
Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters to death with a walking cane while inside prison serving a life sentence.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
2 mins read

An inmate has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters with a walking cane while inside prison walls. Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, says he was being taunted by a convicted pedophile inmate who was watching PBS Kids in a common prisoner space.

Watson received a life sentence after being charged with first-degree murder and dicharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, of which he has already served 10 years.

David Bobb, 48, and Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, were both serving a life sentence after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. one was watching children’s programming when the inmate allegedly began to taunt inmate Watson who then took a nearby walking cane and proceeded to beat the two men to death.

David Bobb died en route to the hospital and Graham De Luis-Conti died three days later.

Watson wrote a confession letter of the events and sent it to Mercury News earlier this week.

“Being a lifer, I’m in a unique position where I sometimes have access to these people and I have so little to lose,” Watson wrote in the letter. “And trust me, we get it, these people are every parents’ worst nightmare.”

Watson claims he attempted to prevent the murders by approaching the prison counsellor to ask for an “urgent” transfer after the first time the two were watching the children’s program. He warned the counselor that their behaviour was likely to make him violent however the counselor declined his request to be moved to a more secure facility.

The next day was when he says he saw PBS Kids on the television again.

“This time, someone else said something to the effect of, ‘Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?’” Watson wrote.

“And I recall saying, ‘I got this.’ And I picked up the cane and went to work on him.”

The prison guards did not notice the first attack, according to Watson’s account. He says he left the pod to tell a guard about what he’d done, but he stopped in his tracks when he spotted a “child trafficker” in a neighbouring cell.

“I figured I’d just do everybody a favour,” Watson wrote to the paper. “In for a penny, in for a pound.”

Immediately afterward, Watson went to a guard to report the killings. He claims the guard didn’t believe him until he looked in the dorm and “saw the mess I’d left.”

“I could not sleep having not done what every instinct told me I should’ve done right then and there, so I packed all of my things because I knew one way or another the situation would be resolved the following day,” Watson wrote.

Watson has yet to be charged although prison officials have identified him as the culprit in both murders and Watson says he will plead guilty to whatever charges are laid against him. Watson had only been at the facility for a week after being transferred to the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, California, from a high security institution.

He gave prison staff a full confession.

“These families spend years carefully and articulately planning how to give their children every opportunity that they never had,” he wrote. “And one monster comes along and changes that child’s trajectory forever.” wrote Watson in his letter, describing that most prisoner are empathetic towards victims of sexual assault.

Watson has since been segregated from all other prisoners and a homicide investigation is currently underway.

“We can’t comment on an active investigation,” Dana Simas, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Crime
International News
Child Molester
Jonathan Watson
Murder
Prison
Related Posts Recommendation
Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Bilaal Mohammed, 33, is being charged with possession of a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine.

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

The release of Pacific Northwest-based antifa activist Jamal Oscar Williams is endemic of failed programs that endager public welfare.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a…

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old North York boy screamed for help as he was pushed into a Jeep by two men. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Multiple schools were on lockdown in Nova Scotia due to the threat of an active shooter. An 18-year-old man was arrested and a handgun found nearby.

Most Read Crime

1.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks

An antifa activist with a history of violence and threatening behaviour across the Pacific Northwest has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks
2.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism
3.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans

Joseph Matthew Smith, now going by Josie Smith, is a convicted pedophile who has molested children as young as one. Now they’re set to be released due to them becoming trans.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans
4.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges

Jessica Yaniv appeared today in B.C. Provincial Court. Yaniv is facing two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon violating the Firearms Act.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges
5.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings

Vandals have spray painted several buildings in Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, local RCMP HQ, and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings
6.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention
7.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”

Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters to death with a walking cane while inside prison serving a life sentence.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”
8.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart

Two men, walked into a Walmart in the US and proclaimed that they has coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart