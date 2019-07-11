International News

Iran attempts to seize UK oil tanker

Iran has nearly fulfilled its promise, attempting to seize a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday. Earlier…
Iran has nearly fulfilled its promise, attempting to seize a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday. Earlier…
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Iran has nearly fulfilled its promise, attempting to seize a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had made threats towards the UK, saying there would be “consequences” for their seizing of an Iranian oil tanker last week. Five gunboats attempted to make good on that promise only hours later, reports Reuters.

“I remind this to the Britons,” Rouhani said during a government meeting. “You are the ones initiating insecurity, and will come to realize its consequences in the future.”

According to Fox News, “Five Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats tried to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf Wednesday but backed off after a British warship approached, a senior U.S. defence official told Fox News.”

It appears the British warship had been anticipating such a development, as it trailed along only 5 miles behind the tanker and was able to quickly react to the presence of the Iranian gunboats. No shots were fired during the conflict.

Navy Captain Bill Urban said that the US was also aware of the incident, adding “Threats to international freedom of navigation require an international solution. The world economy depends on the free flow of commerce, and it is incumbent on all nations to protect and preserve this lynchpin of global prosperity.”

As UPI reports, “The attempted seizure Wednesday is the latest conflict to occur in the Persian Gulf following attacks on several tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, where some 20 percent of the world’s oil transits, in the past two months.”

The failed commandeering of the UK vessel comes as retaliation for a similar action against Iran last week. Last Thursday, an Iranian oil tanker bound for Syria was seized by the British Royal Marines for violating EU sanctions. It was then impounded in British territory in Spain.

“Panama’s Maritime Authority said on Thursday that Grace 1 was no longer listed in Panama’s international boat registry as of May 29”, CBC reports; thus, making its travel route illegal as per EU’s maritime sanctions.

However, given current tensions between Iran and the US, the decision to seize Iranian oil can be viewed as a bold if not radical move, one that obviously seems to have escalated foreign relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, “Spain’s acting foreign minister said the seizure of the ship – Grace 1 – was at the US’s request,” the BBC reports, not at the request of the EU, regardless of what sanctions exist.

The decision last week represented a big change in relations between the EU and Iran. As Reuters points out, “While the European Union has banned oil shipments to war-torn Syria, a close ally of Iran, since 2011, it had never seized a tanker at sea. Unlike the United States, Europe does not have broad sanctions against Iran”.

The decision to seize the tanker immediately sparked outrage in Tehran, prompting an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman to call the seizure a “form of piracy.”

“Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to voice “its very strong objection to the illegal and unacceptable seizure” of its ship,” CBC reports. “The diplomatic gesture lifted any doubt over Iran’s ownership of the vessel, which flies a Panama flag and is listed as managed by a company in Singapore.”

Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs John Bolton, who has been pushing for escalation and conflict to emerge between the US and Iran, took to twitter to celebrate the seizure:

Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions. America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade.

Conversely, many anti-war activists and commentators condemned the UK’s decision, agreeing with the Iran Foreign Ministry’s “piracy” claim.

All of these recent developments come in the wake of American concerns over Iranian nuclear capabilities. When Trump decided to abort the possible airstrikes on Iran following Iran’s decision to take down an American drone, Trump pursued an economic route of retaliation instead, targeting Iranian trade, much of which involves oil, to pressure Iran to accept increased nuclear sanctions.

While this decision has had an immediate economic effect, it has not deterred Iran from pursuing its own interests.

“Iran has said it wants to keep the nuclear deal alive but cannot do so indefinitely unless it receives some of the promised economic benefits. In the past week, it announced it had accumulated more low-enriched uranium than allowed under the deal and says it will refine uranium to a greater purity than the deal allows from July 7,” CBC reports.

In response to the UK’s seizure, Iran threatened to seize an oil tanker of its own, promising a tit-for-tat relationship amidst rising tensions. “Iran should seize a British oil tanker if an Iranian tanker detained off Gibraltar earlier this week is not released immediately, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said in a tweet last Friday,” Reuters reports.

Given the current state of affairs, it looks like tensions between Iran and Western countries will continue to escalate as more complications emerge out of tit-for-tat politics. Clearly, Iran will not back down on its promises, and neither will Western countries.

International News
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report