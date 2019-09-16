Iran’s hardliners threaten to seize Canadian assets after the sale of Iranian buildings

In response to the Canadian government’s sale of two buildings owned by the Iranian government to compensate the victims of Iranian-funded terrorism, Iranian legislators have begun urging the Iranian military to seize Canadian ships.

According to Global News, “The head of Iran’s judiciary said the Islamic republic would “impound and confiscate Canada’s assets,” while a hardline legislator reportedly called for the seizure of Canadian ships.”

Additionally, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, an Iranian national security council member, has said that “the Iranian military should seize all vessels carrying goods and products to or from Canada as soon as possible, and Canadian assets inside Iran should be confiscated,” reports Radio Farda.

Falahatpisheh asserted, “An official list of Canadian assets and properties inside Iran should be prepared.”

On Monday, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi gave stern warnings that Iran and the Islamic Republic will “definitely retaliate” in response to what is essentially being called economic terrorism, reports the AhlulBayt News Agency..

“The Iranian nation has proved that it would not give in to force over any issue, and if Canada does not quit this course of action and expropriates the Islamic Republic of Iran’s assets, we will definitely launch a joint program in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary’s international department, to detect Canada’s properties,” the Judicial chief said.

“In that case, we will certainly take action via international circles to impound and confiscate Canada’s assets,” Raeisi warned. “We will by no means remain silent on this issue.”

The original seizure which spurred this anger came last week after it was reported that Canada had seized two regime-controlled buildings in Ottawa and Toronto, which were subsequently sold for $28.5 million. Several bank accounts were also seized, bringing the total assets seized to roughly $30 million.

The money was given to the victims of Iranian-funded terrorism, specifically to those who have been affected by the actions of Hamas and Hezbollah. Iran has denied any such connection to these groups.