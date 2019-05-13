Canadian News

Is Kawhi Leonard already the greatest Toronto Raptor ever?

With Kawhi’s domination in the postseason thus far, along with his stellar regular season, this actually does raise the question: Is Kawhi Leonard already the greatest Toronto Raptor ever?
With Kawhi’s domination in the postseason thus far, along with his stellar regular season, this actually does raise the question: Is Kawhi Leonard already the greatest Toronto Raptor ever?
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Did anyone else watch that game seven last night? What an absolute classic. I’ve always been more of a baseball guy myself, but I decided to tune into game seven last night between the Raptors and the 76ers, and boy am I ever glad that I did! This was one of the most thrilling games of basketball that I’ve seen.

Kawhi Leonard, the former San Antonio Spur put on an absolute clinic, dropping 41 points in the game. Everyone else on the Raptors scored 51 points, meaning Leonard was responsible for 44.6 percent of the team’s points. The man has ice in his veins!

According to STATS, that set an NBA record for the highest percentage of a team’s points in a Game seven victory. So hats off to Kawhi there!

And I know this might be tough to wrap your head around, but hear this: Kawhi’s buzzer-beater was the first in NBA HISTORY to win a Game seven. Incredible.

With Kawhi’s domination in the postseason thus far, along with his stellar regular season, this actually does raise the question: Is Kawhi Leonard already the greatest Toronto Raptor ever?

Let’s get right down to brass tacks here, and eliminate every Raptor from this conversation whose names aren’t DeMar DeRozan, Chris Bosh, and Vince Carter. You could perhaps throw in Jose Calderon, but we’re not going to here. Sorry, Jose.

The Raptors playoff history isn’t the sparkliest, with it being mostly comprised of long demoralizing losses. The farthest that the Raptors ever made it was in the 2015-2016 season when they met their fate against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team backed by Lebron James that was far and away the Eastern Conference favourite.

Everyone was cautiously optimistic, as going against King James in his prime was obviously no easy feat. And just as everyone saw coming, the Raptors were smitten by the Cavs in six games.

That Cavs team was something special, though, going on to win the championship against the defending Golden State Warriors, a team that had just gone 73-9 in the regular season. Lebron and the Cavs went on the come back from a 3-1 series deficit, eventually dethroning the Warriors of their title, until the next year.

Vince Carter, who is somehow still playing at a professional level at the age of 42, brought the expansion-era Raptors to three consecutive postseasons. One of which ended with a game seven loss to the Allen Iverson-led 76ers, who eventually lost to the Shaq-Kobe era Lakers in the finals.

It’s very worth noting that Vince Carter had an extremely similar situation unfold in his game seven against the 76ers, but he was unable to do what Kawhi did.

And then there’s DeMar DeRozan, the man who loved being a Raptor more than anyone else ever had. DeMar, a devoted and well-balanced player, who stuck by the franchise when seemingly no one else would, was eventually traded away to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard in what appeared to be a trade that broke the player’s heart.

DeMar was essential for the growth of the Raptors, that’s no doubt. But after five consecutive postseasons without reaching the NBA finals, it seemed like management said enough was enough, shipping away DeRozan while also giving coach Dwane Casey, who had just won NBA coach of the year, the axe.

Out of those four players, who has the right to say that they’re the greatest Raptor of all time? While I believe it may be too soon to say that Kawhi is the greatest Raptor, I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that he’s had the best season any Raptor has ever had.

The stats are there to back it up. And symbolically, the image of a buzzer beater hopping from rim to rim, and finally sinking into the hoop for the win is one that will be ingrained in the minds of Toronto sports fans for years to come.

Since I wasn’t alive to see the Blue Jays win either of their World Series titles, that Kawhi Leonard shot joins Jose Bautista’s ALCS Game 5 bat flip as my favourite moment in Toronto sporting history.

What do you think? Is Kawhi the G.R.O.A.T? Let us know in the comments below.

Canadian News
News
Raptors
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected