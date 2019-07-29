Culture

Is The Guardian finally coming to its senses?

Now that evidence is beginning to mount of the dangers of transing children, as well as the Yaniv-style implications of forcing trans ideology on the public, the outlet seems to have to come to its senses.
Now that evidence is beginning to mount of the dangers of transing children, as well as the Yaniv-style implications of forcing trans ideology on the public, the outlet seems to have to come to its senses.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
4 mins read

The Guardian has been a vocal advocate of trans ideology. They have ignored concerns from gender clinicians in the past, and have helped pile-on to gender critical feminists who have dared to question the trans narrative. But now that evidence is beginning to mount of the dangers of transing children, as well as the Yaniv-style implications of forcing trans ideology on the public, the outlet seems to have to come to its senses.

While men get cancelled for sexual misconduct, women get cancelled for speaking their mind. Gender critical voices and radical feminists have been the avant-garde, fighting against trans ideology and the transing of children. For this, they have been protested, mobbed, fired, badgered, threatened, harassed, and even assaulted. There have been countless pieces about how voices against trans indoctrination are bigotted, and women who have wanted to speak out about this often have not.

Warnings about the potential for teen trans to be a social contagion, worries over the long term effects of cross-gender hormones and puberty blockers, were all shouted down by trans supporters who claimed that the risk of not transitioning was worse than any potential downfall of being fully gender affirmed. However, now that more people involved in trans services, from patients to clinicians, are starting to speak up, their voices and those of their supporters can no longer be silenced in the name of ideology.

Back in 2017, before trans women had periods, or won top prizes in women’s sporting competitions, before 11-year-old drag queens were a thing, clinicians at Tavistock Gender Identity Services (GIDS) in the UK wrote a letter to The Guardian “to alert them to serious concerns about what was going on within GIDS.” The Guardian declined to publish the letter and was in fact totally non-responsive.

The clinicians wanted to go on record saying that: “Trans’ can be used not as the compassionate realisation that some people need to take the always radical and courageous step to live their lives as though they had been born into the other sex role, but as a phoney panacea which seeks to shut down textured and nuanced discussion about these children and young people’s internal lives. If we can’t bear to hear the diversity within gender dysphoria then truly something has gone wrong—and believe me, it has.”

They were seeing an increase in referrals to GIDS, and felt an obligation to let the public know that, despite the “real, painful, and sometimes hellish” condition of gender dysphoria, treating healthy children with life-altering drugs and surgeries was not the best way forward. They believed that not all of these kids were having that experience and that GIDS could be doing more harm than good. The letter was not addressed by The Guardian, and in fact, in the two years since it was written, the trans agenda has gone even further off the rails.

Jamie Doward, who has written for The Guardian before on the problem of rapid gender transition for children, points out that “The number of children referred annually to GIDS has risen from 468 in 2013 to 2,519 in 2018.” That’s a huge increase. If clinicians and trans advocates are not looking at that number and wondering what the hell is going on, they’re not doing a very good job of supporting the kids who come through looking for help.

Gender critical feminists have been vocal about their view that trans adults are and should be free to live how they wish, though they have not acquiesced to opening women’s only spaces such as rape crisis centers and battered women’s shelters to male-bodied persons. Many women have been effectively silenced, too afraid to speak out lest they lose work or friends, or court threats from trans ideologues who refuse to allow room for debate on the difference between biological sex and gender. Now several years into the practice of gender affirmation for children, some of those children who were given drugs, who have undergone body modification, are making their voices heard on this dangerous practice.

In The Times, Lucy Bannerman interviewed a young trans man who had been on puberty blockers since he was 12. The result was that, at 16, he had neither the physical characteristics of a girl his age or a boy his age. He was stuck in a permanent childhood. His bones were brittle and more prone to breaking, he felt that he was doing schoolwork of a 16-year-old with the mind of a 12-year-old. “Jacob found it increasingly difficult to concentrate on schoolwork. If sitting GSCEs is hard enough with raging hormones, it’s even harder without them, he said. “I’m someone with the developing mind of a 12-year-old who’s doing exams designed for a 16-year-old.”

It’s a horror that kids have had to go through these kinds of physical and mental traumas at the hands of clinicians and therapeutic personnel who were trying to help them. They’ve basically been treated as lab rats, thrown into experiments that no parent would have assented to for their kids if they’d known the risks.

If kids are listened to, their stories heard, and proper therapy offered instead of drugs and surgeries, they will have a better chance of figuring out how to make their place and find peace in the world. Those gender critical feminists who have not stopped speaking out may finally begin to see the fruits of the efforts. Hopefully, this will be in the form of true acceptance of kids who do not fit gender stereotypes, instead of trying to force them into the nearest gendered box.

Culture
Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations