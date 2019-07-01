Culture

Is this the death knell for political cartoons?

If political cartoons and op-eds are continually censored, then what is the purpose of a newspaper at all? Artists and writers are supposed to kick against the pricks. If we completely rid them of their ability to do so, all we are left with are the pricks.
If political cartoons and op-eds are continually censored, then what is the purpose of a newspaper at all? Artists and writers are supposed to kick against the pricks. If we completely rid them of their ability to do so, all we are left with are the pricks.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The devastating photo of the migrant father and daughter who were washed away and drowned by the Rio Grande last week broke the heart of everyone who saw it. Evocative of the harrowing shot of the Syrian toddler dead on the beach, a casualty of the Middle Eastern refugee crisis, this new viral image brought fresh attention to the border disaster.

For those of us not living in regions wrecked by war, poverty, or gang violence, who do not feel the daily sting of rampant unemployment, government corruption, or resource scarcity, it’s hard to fathom that level of devastation and desperation that would make parents flee their homeland with their children. They set off across deserts, forge a deadly river, and end up imprisoned by a foreign government. Despite the risks, they do it anyway.

It is precisely this impossibility of understanding that cartoonist Micheal de Adder illustrated when he penned this cartoon of President Trump trying to play golf on a course obstructed by the dead bodies of this El Salvadoran father and child.

After the cartoon went viral, de Adder reported on his social media feeds that he was let go from all the newspapers he draws for in New Brunswick. A New Brunswick native, and a frequent contributor to several of its biggest newspapers, de Adder stated “I’m a proud New Brunswicker. I’ll miss drawing cartoons for my home province.

The papers he wrote for in New Brunswick are owned by Brunswick News, which in turn is owned by James K. Irving. Irving’s interests are primarily in oil, and de Adder’s cartoon touched a sore spot for the multi-billionaire.

This drive to censor political cartoons is not exclusive to New Brunswick and one oil-rich magnate, however. The Old Grey Lady herself has also decided to do away with political cartoons. Earlier this month, The New York Times made the shocking decision to cut all political cartoons in international editions of the paper after an anti-Trump cartoon was widely criticized for an (admittedly) anti-semitic depiction of Benjamin Netenyahu.

Last year, Pittsburgh-based political cartoonist Rob Rogers was fired after six of his cartoons in a row were rejected by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

At the time, Rogers told The Guardian that his editor informed him “that the paper’s publisher believed the editorial cartoonist was akin to an editorial writer, and that his views should reflect the philosophy of the newspaper.” If news outlets are going to require that opinions reflect the perspective of the paper, papers will have to draw up default policy positions, and this will be a stark imposition on what should be a free press. If political cartoons and op-eds are continually censored, then what is the purpose of a newspaper at all?  Artists and writers are supposed to kick against the pricks. If we completely rid them of their ability to do so, all we are left with are the pricks.

As partisan, painful, and offensive as some of the content has been, the solution to offensive art is not to eliminate art completely. It’s the exact opposite. Just like the solution to offensive speech is more speech, the solution to bad art is more art. Pointing out problems in international policy and political behaviours is the job of cartoonists. They’re not just there to make little funny family jokes to chuckle over Sunday morning donuts. We need to give them space and the freedom to make art. Making art means making mistakes, being offensive, and crossing lines.

If the new idea in media is that everything is sacred and no one can have any fun anymore, we’re all going to end up hanging ourselves at the end of our own complicit ropes. Life is hard enough to begin with, people are too miserable to one another, unintentionally and on purpose, to not be able to joke about it. Someone will always be offended. For example, we’re offended by censorship, by cartoonists’ cancelled contracts, and by people being offended by jokes.

Outlets can hire and fire who they choose—they are private enterprises after all. They are not required to keep a writer that they don’t want to run. However, terminating a contract due to a person’s political views, for a cartoon they didn’t even publish with the outlet that terminated them, is disingenuous and hypocritical. This kind of behaviour demands that writers adhere to perspectives that are not even clearly laid out, that can be changed or revealed at a moment’s notice. It leaves writers guessing what their terms of employment are, ensuring that many writers who are unwilling or unable to lose work for their views will espouse milquetoast ideas just to keep the paycheck.

It’s significant that these recent major moves to censor political cartoons and cartoonists were a result of Trump-related cartoons. Trump is not merely the man, but a representative of excess, ignorance, and brinkmanship. Invoking his image is about critiquing those things that his leadership, and the current western ethos in all its contraction, are complicit in. Minimizing his image to the presidency, and thinking that it’s unfair or unreasonable to skewer it, diminishes the problem.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a well documented theory throughout the internet. And the evidence that it is a real thing seems undeniable. It’s affected our ability to think clearly and make proper, responsible decisions with regards to free expression, opinion, and art. But the derangement swings both ways. Those seeking to “resist” Trump and those seeking to prop him up often employ the exact same totalitarian tactics.

It’s been noted before that comedians are the canaries in the coalmine of the culture wars. Political cartoonists are right there with them. When we can’t make art about the horrible things in the world, the problems that need change, the celebrities that need mocking, we are creating little dictatorships where free thought is at stake.

Culture
Opinion
Cancel Culture
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations