“It increases my feminism”: Justin Trudeau says about ejecting Wilson-Raybould and Philpott from the Liberal caucus

During the Women Deliver 2019 conference Justin Trudeau claimed that dealing with “tough women” in his cabinet increased his feminism.

The remarks were delivered in response to a question posed by BBC journalist Lyse Doucet during a panel with fellow world leaders.

“It’s been a tough year in some ways for you, you put tough women in your cabinet,” said Doucet. “How did this change your feminism?”

In 2019 Justin Trudeau announced that the former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and the former President of the Treasury Board were to be ejected from the Liberal caucus after standing their ground on allegations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin affar.

“It increases my feminism. It continues to challenge and make us think differently about it,” said Justin Trudeau.