Canadian News

‘It’s pretty clear’ Elizabeth May’s still a U.S. citizen: Immigration lawyer

U.S. citizenship lawyers say Green Party Leader Elizabeth May’s claims she “renounced” her U.S. citizenship are almost certainly bunk.
U.S. citizenship lawyers say Green Party Leader Elizabeth May’s claims she “renounced” her U.S. citizenship are almost certainly bunk.
Graeme Gordon Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Despite Green Party Leader Elizabeth May insisting repeatedly throughout her career she “renounced” her U.S. citizenship, lawyers specializing in loss of U.S. citizenship say she’s almost certainly still an American.

“It’s pretty clear that she’s still a U.S. citizen if she has not obtained a Certificate of Loss of Nationality,” said Heather Fathali of Cascadia Cross-Border Law, located in Bellingham, Washington, near the border with B.C. “If she does not have it in hand, she is still considered a U.S. citizen.”

The Vancouver Sun reported in 2014 that May had “never formally obtained” a Certificate of Loss of Nationality.

“There are a lot of Canadians that believe as she does, and they’re inadvertently still carrying U.S. citizenship and can come to haunt them with inheritance taxes, all sorts of things like that,” said Fathali’s colleague Greg Boos to The Post Millennial.

In past public statements May has suggested legally incorrect notions of how she gave up her U.S. citizenship. “I am only a Canadian citizen since renouncing US citizenship,” she said in 2012.

In 2014, May revised her claim, saying, “Becoming a Canadian citizen and swearing allegiance to #Queen=renouncing.”

In the same year she also said, “I am not a dual citizen. I am a Canadian citizen and have been since 1978. Any doubt about citizenship is resolved in swearing the oath to Her Majesty the Queen in becoming a Member of Parliament. The U.S. accepts such acts as renunciation, lest there be any doubt.”

Fathali says there’s plenty of doubt.

“Because the statute requires intent, if somebody becomes a Canadian citizen and swears allegiance to the Queen that’s a potentially expatriating act that becomes expatriating only if the person had the concurrent intent to give up their U.S. citizenship. Moreover, they would have to go over the formal process of going to a U.S. consulate and documenting their loss of citizenship based on their committing this potentially expatriating act with the requisite intent.”

From 1952 to 1986 the U.S.’s Immigration and Nationality Act didn’t require intent when a U.S. citizen committed an expatriating act–including naturalizing in a foreign state–Fathali said.

“However, since 1967 the Supreme Court … has interpreted the law to require intent for constitutional reasons. U.S. citizenship is so important they are not going to take it away from someone unless someone does have the intent to give up their citizenship,” Fathali explained.

The Globe and Mail, CTV News, Maclean’s and others all took the Green Party leader’s claim that she “renounced” her citizenship as true, some of the publications even falsely asserting the claim–“per rules at the time”–without attribution to her spokesperson or May herself.

May chastised Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to Globe and Mail reporters when news was breaking he still holds U.S. citizenship, asserting that a federal political leader shouldn’t have other allegiances.

May’s spokesperson also told The Post Millennial the same “per rules at the time” line, but didn’t respond to follow-up questions regarding May’s conflicting statements or that legal experts contest the claim.

“Renouncing is what Andrew Scheer is going to need to do, or says he has done, where you walk into the U.S. consulate and you say, ‘As of today’s date, I no longer wish to be a U.S. citizen. I hereby renounce my U.S. citizenship.’ You fill out the requisite paperwork, and a couple of months later you receive a Certificate of Loss of Nationality that’s dated the day you showed up at the U.S. consulate.”

“Relinquishing is when you go into the consulate and say, ‘As of this date in 1978,’ in Elizabeth May’s case, ‘I lost my U.S. citizenship and I’m here to document that.'”

May would likely have a very strong case to retroactively backdate her relinquishment to the day she became a U.S. citizen if she indeed still holds it, unless her supposed intent was contradicted since 1978 by actions like getting a U.S. passport.

May has a history of incorrect statements and theories. Washington Post columnist J.J. McCullough has documented an long list of some of her more outlandish claims.

“Her word is inaccurate [on loss of U.S. citizenship], we’re definitely sure on that,” said Fathali. “She’s perpetuating these myths.”

“It’s very clear, unless she has a certificate of nationality she’s a U.S. citizen.”

Canadian News
Uncategorized
Andrew Scheer
Election 2019
Elizabeth May
Green Party
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus