EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Yaniv’s racism and anti-immigrant sentiment comes to light with shocking new evidence

More disturbing evidence has emerged putting into question the legitimacy of Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv’s Human Rights claims against 16 B.C. estheticians.

Video, audio, and text messages provided to The Post Millennial demonstrate shocking racism from Yaniv against Sikh, Muslim, Arab, and Asian people. The evidence comes from the victims previously profiled for receiving inappropriate sexually and emotionally abusive communications by Yaniv as minors.

In one video, provided by victim Ashley Smith, Yaniv is heard describing an individual a “turban fucker,” and staying “these people should not be allowed in Canada.” Yaniv later repeats the sentiment in text, saying, “I can’t stand them turban fuckers.”

Later, Yaniv sends Smith a picture she took of two veiled Muslim women walking with a baby stroller. She captions it “lol.”

The screenshots come from interactions which occurred over Snapchat in February and March of 2018. Smith’s ordeal with Yaniv was initially covered by The Post Millennial, her communications beginning in 2013 when she was just 14 years old. Yaniv utilized his connection to a popular teen-girl music group, Cimorelli, to demand Smith’s affection. Smith was then allegedly systematically emotionally and sexually manipulated. Smith says Yaniv attempted to regain contact with her through various social media sites, adding her on Facebook, Snapchat, and even attempting to “connect” with her on LinkedIn. Yaniv also continued to send Smith disturbing sexual messages, including pictures of sex toys and himself in a bra.

Evidence suggesting racism that has emerged comes from other victims—one, whose identity is known to The Post Millennial but wishes not to be named for safety reasons—provided Facebook messages and posts Yaniv sent her demonstrating a pattern of bigotry.

In one post, Yaniv shared with the victim as a “joke,” Yaniv is seen telling a man “I don’t help people from Iraq.”

In a direct Facebook message to her, Yaniv mocks a Sikh person, stating “their turban must be on too tight,” and it’s “affecting blood circulation to their brain.”

Another direct Facebook message shows Yaniv joking about having had an Asian seller penalized with a selling ban on eBay, claiming “I can’t stand Asians.”

Considering Yaniv’s litigation predominately affects immigrant women, these signs of persistent racism are particularly concerning. Of the four tribunal defendants being represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, three are immigrants, and two are Sikh.

Yaniv’s messages to the victims reveal an extension of the history of bigotry towards immigrants prominently featured on [Yaniv’s] Twitter, even as recently as this month. In the Human Rights Tribunal litigations, the defence presented some of Yaniv’s historical racism as evidence of a vexatious attitude towards the women he targeted. In one 2018 Facebook conversation utilized in the proceedings, Yaniv is seen calling immigrants dirty and dishonest.

On July 15th, 2019, Yaniv seemed to call for immigration raids to occur in a very specific area of Surrey, one known to be heavily populated with immigrant people of Indian and Arab descent.

Yaniv has even gone so far as to suggest deporting the very women he is engaged in ligation with, in a series of Twitter comments from May of this year.

The Post Millennial attempted to reach out to Yaniv for comment, but Yaniv declined to take questions. A further attempt to give Yaniv the opportunity to comment was met with the writer being told to “Go f*ck yourself.”