British Columbia

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Yaniv’s racism and anti-immigrant sentiment comes to light with shocking new evidence

Video, audio, and text messages provided to The Post Millennial demonstrate shocking racism from Yaniv against Sikh, Muslim, Arab, and Asian people.
Video, audio, and text messages provided to The Post Millennial demonstrate shocking racism from Yaniv against Sikh, Muslim, Arab, and Asian people.
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

More disturbing evidence has emerged putting into question the legitimacy of Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv’s Human Rights claims against 16 B.C. estheticians.

Video, audio, and text messages provided to The Post Millennial demonstrate shocking racism from Yaniv against Sikh, Muslim, Arab, and Asian people. The evidence comes from the victims previously profiled for receiving inappropriate sexually and emotionally abusive communications by Yaniv as minors.

In one video, provided by victim Ashley Smith, Yaniv is heard describing an individual a “turban fucker,” and staying “these people should not be allowed in Canada.” Yaniv later repeats the sentiment in text, saying, “I can’t stand them turban fuckers.”

Later, Yaniv sends Smith a picture she took of two veiled Muslim women walking with a baby stroller. She captions it “lol.”

The screenshots come from interactions which occurred over Snapchat in February and March of 2018. Smith’s ordeal with Yaniv was initially covered by The Post Millennial, her communications beginning in 2013 when she was just 14 years old. Yaniv utilized his connection to a popular teen-girl music group, Cimorelli, to demand Smith’s affection. Smith was then allegedly systematically emotionally and sexually manipulated. Smith says Yaniv attempted to regain contact with her through various social media sites, adding her on Facebook, Snapchat, and even attempting to “connect” with her on LinkedIn. Yaniv also continued to send Smith disturbing sexual messages, including pictures of sex toys and himself in a bra.

Evidence suggesting racism that has emerged comes from other victims—one, whose identity is known to The Post Millennial but wishes not to be named for safety reasons—provided Facebook messages and posts Yaniv sent her demonstrating a pattern of bigotry.

In one post, Yaniv shared with the victim as a “joke,” Yaniv is seen telling a man “I don’t help people from Iraq.”

In a direct Facebook message to her, Yaniv mocks a Sikh person, stating “their turban must be on too tight,” and it’s “affecting blood circulation to their brain.”

Another direct Facebook message shows Yaniv joking about having had an Asian seller penalized with a selling ban on eBay, claiming “I can’t stand Asians.”

Considering Yaniv’s litigation predominately affects immigrant women, these signs of persistent racism are particularly concerning. Of the four tribunal defendants being represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, three are immigrants, and two are Sikh.

Yaniv’s messages to the victims reveal an extension of the history of bigotry towards immigrants prominently featured on [Yaniv’s] Twitter, even as recently as this month. In the Human Rights Tribunal litigations, the defence presented some of Yaniv’s historical racism as evidence of a vexatious attitude towards the women he targeted. In one 2018 Facebook conversation utilized in the proceedings, Yaniv is seen calling immigrants dirty and dishonest.

On July 15th, 2019, Yaniv seemed to call for immigration raids to occur in a very specific area of Surrey, one known to be heavily populated with immigrant people of Indian and Arab descent.

Yaniv has even gone so far as to suggest deporting the very women he is engaged in ligation with, in a series of Twitter comments from May of this year.

The Post Millennial attempted to reach out to Yaniv for comment, but Yaniv declined to take questions. A further attempt to give Yaniv the opportunity to comment was met with the writer being told to “Go f*ck yourself.”

British Columbia
Canadian News
Related Posts Recommendation
EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in BC on Sunday. The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors who arrived there on Monday afternoon.

Most Read British Columbia

1.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada
2.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
3.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks

Most people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some are now covering their heads with plastic water jugs.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
4.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault

Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on Wednesday. If convicted, she may face up to five years in jail.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
5.

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
6.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out

Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, has recently risen to infamy for the human rights tribunal suits she has taken out against 16 estheticians for declining to perform waxing services on her male genitals.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out
7.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
8.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case

Marcia Da Silva, who is an immigrant from Brazil operated the business out of her home where her small children also live.

Another B.C. woman forced out of business in transgender male-genitalia waxing case