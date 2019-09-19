Jody Wilson-Raybould “extremely disappointed” with Justin Trudeau

Former Liberal party member, Jody Wilson-Raybould, said that she is “extremely disappointed” with the party and the Prime Minister after seeing Justin Trudeau dressed in brownface.

Wilson-Raybould was recently kicked out of the party. She was one of the casualties of the still-relevant SLC-Lavalin scandal, when she tried to resist the Prime Minister’s attempt to compromise her impartiality while she occupied the position of Attorney General.

“It’s awful,” Wilson-Raybould told reporters on Wednesday. “When I first saw it, I didn’t think it was real.”

The image in question shows a 29-year-old Trudeau at a high school “Arabian Nights” event, decked out in Arabic attire and wearing brown-black makeup on his face and hands.

“But I will say I’m incredibly proud to be an Indigenous person in this country, one that has experienced racism and discrimination.” Wilson-Raybould continued, “It’s completely unacceptable for anybody in a position of authority and power to do something like that.”

Wilson-Raybould is only one of many who are “extremely disappointed” over the brownface scandal.

Jane Philpott, a former health minister who also had to be removed from Trudeau’s caucus during SNC-Lavalin scandal, also voiced her condemnation of the disgraced Prime Minister.

Both are now running as independent candidates.