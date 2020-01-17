Journalist loses mind, publicly shames Target employee over toothbrush

David Leavitt, an award-winning multimedia journalist who has worked for CBS, AXS, Yahoo, and others just tried to shame a Target employee over a toothbrush.

Leavitt spotted an Oral-B electric toothbrush that was incorrectly labelled at a list price of $0.01.

When Target manager Tori did not honour the “price,” Leavitt thought it would be a good idea to a) call the police, b) tweet a photo of the manager in an attempt to shame her, c) announces his intentions to sue the company.

“I just had to call the police because @target refused to sell me the toothbrush,” he tweeted.

“I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Twitter was quick to respond, defending the Target employee, who was clearly just doing her job. “Dude, please take her photo down. In what universe do you think it’s ok to shame a woman working at @Target because she didn’t sell you a toothbrush for 1cent? Calling the cops was bizarre, too. It’s an obvious labelling error, she did her job.” said Sky News’ Rita Panahi

“Leave the girl out of this and take down her picture. You’re a bad person for doing this to her,” Bridget Phetasy added.

Popular Twitter personality Imam of Peace was not impressed, and exposed that Leavitt was lying about not seeing a dentist in three years:

This isn’t Leavitt’s first attempt to shame an employee at a retail store. In December 2018, he pulled a similar stunt by targeting a Wal-Mart Assistant Manager.

Hey @Walmart your Hanover, MA manager Ronald C Carbone is refusing to honor a price match on @NintendoAmerica #NintendoSwitch #games as advertised pic.twitter.com/nYcPzgYIJw — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 6, 2018

It’s also not Leavitt’s first experience being ratioed. In 2017, Leavitt tweeted a truly tasteless joke about the Manchester terrorist bombing that killed 22 people.

This most recent bizarre Twitter outburst has led many to ponder what one Twitter user put quite succinctly: “WTF is wrong with David Leavitt?”