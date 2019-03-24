Judy Sgro was investigated for fast tracking stripper’s visa in 2004 while she was the immigration minister

Veteran Liberal MP, Judy Sgro, who recently told Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould to “put up or shut up” on the SNC-Lavalin allegations once had an ethics investigation of her own.

Shortly after the 2004 federal election, Judy Sgro was accused of fast tracking a Romanian stripper’s visa as a reward for volunteering on her campaign.

The 25 year old volunteer was given a temporary residence permit, only a few days before the election.

The matter, which was given the moniker “strippergate” was promptly investigated by the ethics commissioner of the time, Bernard Shapiro.

According to a December 15th, 2004 Toronto Star article, more than 30 employees in Sgro’s immigration department and another 10 political aides were issued subpoenas in the ensuing investigation.

The commissioner’s report eventually found that she violated at least one ethics rule in her dealing with former campaign workers and that there was a “great deal of uncertainty” in the handling of the stripper’s file.