Just in the nick of time: Thanksgiving to be accompanied by Hunter’s Moon

Several moons have been given special names. There’s the black moon, Harvest Moon, crescent moon, and even a Hunter’s Moon.

The Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon, which appears closest to the autumnal equinox. And nothing could be more festive around Thanksgiving and Halloween.

While the Harvest Moon often appears in the sky as a deep blood red colour, the Hunter’s Moon appears in a mellow yellow-orange colour, much like the falling Autumn leaves.

According to EarthSky, the moon rises roughly 50 minutes later each day. However, due to mid-temperate latitudes during this time of year, full moons rise “only about 30 to 35 minutes later daily for several days before and after the full moon. The reason is that the ecliptic – or the moon’s orbital path – makes a narrow-angle with the evening horizon around the time of the autumn equinox.”

This means that there will be less time between each moonrise and the sky will be dimly lit by the Hunter’s Moon for longer on October 13 and 14 in the Northern hemisphere. Viewers can expect it show up around sunset and be high above your head by midnight.