Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a PMB that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although he does not believe it’s the solution now.
Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a PMB that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although he does not believe it’s the solution now.
Nico Johnson Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Justin Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a private member’s bill that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although the prime minister does not believe it’s the solution “right now.”

Trudeau, however, did not rule out implementing this policy at some point over the Liberal government’s tenure.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said “we will take a look at the proposals, but as we said many times, we believe in harm reduction, we believe in evidence-based policy. Our approach is to ensure that people get the support they need. We do not believe that decriminalizing hard drugs is the solution right now.”

Trudeau has often been asked questions about his stance on the decimalization of hard drugs throughout his tenure. In September of last year, for instance, the prime minister said that “we’re not looking at full decriminalization at all right now.”

During the opioid crisis, Trudeau also said that “I was absolutely opposed to the decriminalization of marijuana for many years and opposed to legalization. I am now opposed to decriminalization of hard drugs.”

Then-beardless Trudeau met with Global News to discuss potential drug decriminalization. This was the first interview conducted since his blackface scandal.

Trudeau left the meaning of this comment somewhat ambiguous.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, the Conservative Party MP for Markham—Unionville Bob Saroya said, “Trudeau keeps saying ‘not now’ to legalizing hard drugs. My constituents and most Canadians will never want the legalization of hard drugs.”

“That is why my Conservative colleagues and I will continue to fight against the legalization of drugs like crack, meth, and heroin. We know these drugs ruin lives, families, and communities. The conversation we need to have is about stopping the supply of drugs, prevention, and addiction services,” he added.

Trudeau’s most recent comments were in response to a Liberal MP’s private member’s bill that sought to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin, crack cocaine and meth.

If passed, the bill would decriminalize possession for personal use—making it acceptable to use these drugs so long as they are not sold.

Justin Trudeau
Canadian News
Uncategorized
Drugs
Liberal Party Of Canada
Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
Trudeau minister says being tough on crime is 'stupid' after questioned over light sentence for pedophile

Trudeau minister says being tough on crime is 'stupid' after questioned over light sentence for pedophile

The Trudeau government’s Minister of Justice David Lametti has said today in the House of Commons that Harper’s tough on crime approach was “actually quite stupid on crime.”

Poll: Trudeau approval rate at 48 percent as railway blockades come to an end

Poll: Trudeau approval rate at 48 percent as railway blockades come to an end

A recent poll shows that the Liberal Government’s approval ratings have spiked following talk of a possible agreement that could end Canada’s rail blockades

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Doug Ford in 'good health' after potential exposure to coronavirus with Trudeau

Doug Ford in 'good health' after potential exposure to coronavirus with Trudeau

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is healthy and has no sign of coronavirus after attending a conference this weekend, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'

One instance where this contrast can be seen is when looking at the difference in approach between Canada and Israel.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus

Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is advising the public to stay calm amidst the coronavirus epidemic, which has now infected close to 100,000 worldwide.

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Pierre Veilleux wrote a letter to Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police in Kahnawake.

Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate

Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate

Trudeau’s Environment Minister has said that climate change is to blame for Canada’s low birth rate, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women

The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women

The Trudeau government is negotiating with male chiefs who stripped the leadership titles of women who supported the Coastal GasLink project.

Wet’suwet’en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government

Wet’suwet’en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government

The Trudeau government and the Wet’suwet’en chiefs have reached an agreement regarding the Costal GasLink pipeline.

Most Read Justin Trudeau

1.

Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is advising the public to stay calm amidst the coronavirus epidemic, which has now infected close to 100,000 worldwide.

Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus
2.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta
3.

Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate

Trudeau’s Environment Minister has said that climate change is to blame for Canada’s low birth rate, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate
4.

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a PMB that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although he does not believe it’s the solution now.

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs