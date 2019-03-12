Justin Trudeau vacations on Florida private island amid SNC-Lavalin scandal

While Canada is embroiled in a political scandal that reaches the highest levels of the government, including the prime minister’s office, Justin Trudeau is vacationing in Florida.

According to a U.S. news source, the prime minister was spotted leaving the North Captiva Island, Florida on Monday while Canada suffers an ongoing scandal involving political interference in the judicial system.

Since February, Justin Trudeau has denied allegations that his office attempted to pressure former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould into intervening on behalf of Montreal engineering firm SNC-Lavalin in a criminal trial.

The PM traveled to the island via private jet along with his family and a security detail.

The report claims that Trudeau rented out several houses on the remote island, which is only reachable by boat.

