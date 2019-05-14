Mark Norman apologized to by everyone in House of Commons except Justin Trudeau

Conservative MP Lisa Raitt put forward a motion in the House of Commons today to have the government collectively apologize to Vice Admiral Mark Norman.

The motion, which was approved unanimously, required that an apology be issued from the house to the beleaguered naval admiral.

Note: 1) PM Trudeau already left chamber 2) It took an opposition MP to do this and 3) Liberals don’t stand or applaud. pic.twitter.com/NLptH1KAvg — HoCStaffer (@HoCStaffer) May 14, 2019

“That the house recognize Vice Admiral Mark Norman for his decades of service to Canada express regard for the personal and professional hardships he endured as a result of his failed prosecution and apologize to him and his family what they experienced,” read the motion.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegedly left the house before the Liberal party voted in favour of the motion.

The move comes shortly after crown prosecutors stayed breach of trust charges against Norman for allegedly leaking information on a multi-million dollar shipbuilding contract.