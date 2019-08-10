Justin Trudeau went for a walk in Montreal and nobody cared

This Saturday, our Prime Minister decided to stroll down Montreal’s St. Denis street in broad daylight in what appears to be an attempt to garner some good, unrehearsed photo-ops with every day Canadians.

The problem was, nobody seemed to care.

The bizarre footage shows Trudeau alone as he sauntered by Montrealers, waving and smiling at them.

Most of the people he encountered appear to be unimpressed by the world leader’s presence and simply ignored him and carried on with their day.

A few locals took Trudeau up on his offer though, and stopped to take selfies with the lonely PM.

Watch the bizarre footage here: