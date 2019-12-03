Kamala Harris announces end of presidential candidacy

California Senator Kamala Harris is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, according to a member of her staff and first reported by Politico.

Not much is known about her plans, though she is expected to release a video officially announcing the end of her candidacy sometime today.

According to Politico, she made the decision while on a conference call with her campaign team.

Harris’ campaign was not as the senator had hoped, having only polled at 6 percent once in the month of October among democrat candidates

