Kanye West says parents need to ‘protect kids from the indoctrination of the media’

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West spoke to the crowd at pastor and televangelist Joel Olsteen’s megachurch in Houston, and did not mince words when talking about the evils of Hollywood.

“You start to feel like Satan is the most powerful and you start to feel that if you serve God in life it means you will not prosper and the only way to prosper is in service to fame,” said Kanye to the church, which has a regular weekly attendance of over 50,000.

He went on to say, “the devil stole all the good producers, the devil stole all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers, all the good business people and said you’ve got to come over and work for me.”

This isn’t the first time West has tried to wake up the masses regarding the perceived evils of Hollywood and the entertainment industry. West recently rapped that the city of angels was “run by satan.” He continued:

Kanye: Satan stole all the best producers. Satan stole all the best musicians. Satan stole all the best designers. Hollywood puts images and symbolism in movies and tv shows to indoctrinate your kids into lives of emptiness, service to self, and feeding the eye…



Lakewood:

“Jesus has won the victory because now the greatest artist that God has ever created is working for him… All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness y’all seen me use before, God is now using for Him.”.

The music icon, who recently announced his ninth studio album Jesus is King, went on to preach to parents about the importance of protecting them from indoctrination, and from participating in harmful behaviour. “We have our own daughters and we’re still rapping about trying to hook up with somebody’s daughter… Protecting your kids from the indoctrination of the media, the thousands of thousands of images that are fed to children by the age of 6 or 7.”

West went on to say that these images were “purposely mixed in to lower the kid’s superpower and esteem so that they can be more susceptible to consumption and feel that they need to consume and become a part of the robotic numeric system that controls so much.”

This is the latest in a string of appearances in which West expresses viewpoints from his spiritual breakthrough. Recent interviews with the hip-hop-turned-gospel artist show that West in a light that many may not have expected.

In an interview with BigBoyTV, for example, West speaks about how he has turned his back on the culture which he participated in for so long.

“I have turned my back on the idea of victimization mentality… We’re always pointing at white people, yet we want to spend all of our money on foreign [cars], and luxury, as opposed to going and buying some land. America is for sale, and there’s a lot of barren land,” said the rapper.

Kanye has white liberals and the Democratic agenda for black people totally figured out. That's why they tried to ruin him last year. 😂



I've been trying to explain ALL OF THIS to my Black American friends forever.



MUST WATCH. pic.twitter.com/lkxA9X5P7Z — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 26, 2019

“We brainwashed out here, bro. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrats for food stamps for years, bro… Guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children. Thou shalt not kill!”

In a separate interview, West went on to explain the importance of having the church as the centre of communities.

Kanye West talking localism and traditional urbanism:

“What is the best form of each other? Family. To keep family close. Cities have been designed to create more problems that create more industries… To think of communities where the church is in the centre, then the schools, sustainable gardening, and homes.”

With West’s recent return to public displays of Christianity, this surely will not be the last time we hear the rapper preaching.