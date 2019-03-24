Karina Gould tells Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to put their concerns “on the record”

Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould has joined a growing list of Liberal MPs asking for Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to air their grievances on SNC-Lavalin in the house.

The call comes shortly after Wilson-Raybould sent a package of documents and text messages to the Justice Committee, who have judged that their investigation into the affair has been concluded.

Despite attempts by opposition members to have the former justice minister testify again, the Liberal-majority voted against the motion.

Around the same time Jane Philpott, who resigned from her cabinet position because of the SNC-Lavalin scandal has also said in a Macleans article that there is more to the story.

What we were hearing from many people yesterday was, if you feel that you have more to say, then say it,” said Gould.

“They both have mechanisms available to them if they chose to share this with Parliament and those are their decisions.”