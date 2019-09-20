Kathleen Wynne declares that Trudeau’s international reputation is tarnished

Earlier this morning, former Liberal Premier, Kathleen Wynne, was discussing Justin Trudeau’s blackface incident on Moore in the Morning on News 1010. During this conversation, Wynne stated that through Trudeau’s actions, he was now “tarnished in terms of [his] international reputation.”

Wynne also mentioned that Trudeau’s blackface was “very worrisome … people outside of the country are seeing this as a huge deal because it is a big deal, it’s a very big thing.”

Wow! "He's damaged in terms of international relationships" – @Kathleen_Wynne on @JustinTrudeau on 1010. — Michael Diamond (@mtmdiamond) September 20, 2019

This attack may come as a surprise to the Prime Minister who has frequently supported the controversial, Wynne-led Liberals; even throughout the 2018 election where 58% of Ontarians wanted the premier to resign.

Nevertheless, Wynne’s comments will come as a blow to Trudeau, who is attempting to stop further Liberal dissatisfaction arriving from the surfaced blackface photos.