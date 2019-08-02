Kevin O’Leary expects his employees to work while on vacation because he’s horrible

According to the Merriam-Webster English dictionary, a vacation is defined as “a period spent away from home or business in travel or recreation.” But the Kevin O’Leary dictionary has a completely different definition, apparently.

According to the multi-millionaire TV personality and businessman, a home life being separate from your work life is something of a pipe dream, even if you’re on one of those so-called “vacations.”

“I don’t have a division anymore between vacation time and work. It’s always both,” O’Leary tells CNBC Make It. “I work every day,” said O’Leary, barely able to speak through the intense huffing of his own farts.

That rule, he says, also applies to his employees. “Do I expect my employees to respond to me when they’re on vacation? 100 percent.”

You know that one-week getaway you and your spouse have been planning for a year, where you’ll finally escape the hellish facade you call your life? Well, better make sure you leave your phone on vibrate, because Mr. Wonderful has something for you to read over while you’re on the beach in Rio de Janeiro!

“I just want you to get the task done. How you do it is your business,” said O’Leary, completely affirming every stereotype that anti-capitalist meme pages claim about businessmen.

“My employees are all over the country and sometimes all over the world. They’re working 24/7, or they’re not, but they’re getting the job done, and that’s the way the economy is going to roll. You don’t have a 9-to-5 anymore,” he says

A recent LinkedIn survey found that O’Leary’s actions are commonplace. Nearly 60 percent of workers surveyed said they engage in work duties while taking time off, amid pressure to always be on the job.

On the flip side of that coin, countries like France have made checking work emails on your time off prohibited. Say what you want about the French, but I believe that comes from what they call joie de vivre.

Countries don’t have opposites, but if France were to have one, it would perhaps be China rather than Canada or the United States. Chinese multi-billionaire Jack Ma, who believes in the 12 by 6 workweek; that is, 12 hours a day, six days a week, going so far as to call it a “blessing.”

Some billionaires, though, think there’s more to life than wanting to jump off of a factory rooftop.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has also said that the advancements in technology should lead to more time off for workers.

“Well, certainly we can look forward to the idea that vacations will be longer at some point,” Gates told FOX Business Network last year.

“The purpose of humanity is not just to sit behind a counter and sell things,” he continued. “More free time is not a terrible thing.”