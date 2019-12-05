Kinder Morgan expects reduced earnings in 2020

Kinder Morgan, Inc. today announced its preliminary financial projections for 2020, and it includes reduced earnings alongside debt-cutting.

While reduced earnings could be a problem, according to the company’s announcement, they will continue to invest in new projects while also increasing their dividends.

Kinder Morgan 2020 earnings announcement summary

Return more value to shareholders through increased dividends, as stated in the company’s 2017 earnings release. The planned increase will represent a 25 percent increase from 2019 and a 150 percent increase from 2017.

Invest using internal cash-flows more than $2 billion in expansion projects and joint ventures.

Generate $2.24 of DCF per share, up 3 percent compared to our current forecast for 2019, and $7.6 billion of Adjusted EBITDA.

Company projections were made assuming the average annual prices for West Texas crude oil and Henry Hub natural gas of $55.00 per barrel and $2.50 per MMBtu.

Kinder Morgan shares have increased by almost 25% in the last year, but are down roughly 6% in the fourth quarter.