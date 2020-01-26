Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, also killed in helicopter crash: Report

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Maria Onore were both killed in the tragic helicopter crash that took place Sunday in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ.

#KobeBryant talking about his daughter Gianna’s love for the game of basketball with @jimmykimmel is the most heartbreaking thing I have seen in a long long time pic.twitter.com/NnNFG99WLs — Nick Fineman (@The_FineMan) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s daughter Gianna, nicknamed GiGi, was a rising basketball star in her own right, and they were reportedly on their way to Mamba Academy for basketball practice.

GiGi was 13.

Kobe and his daughter were seen recently attending several Lakers basketball games together to watch LeBron James, who recently surpassed Bryant on the all-time scoring list.

Tributes have been pouring in for NBA super star and his daughter.