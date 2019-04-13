Labrador man who faces child pornography charge sentenced to 90 days house arrest for sexual assault

A 51-year-old Labrador man, who is facing a charge of possessing child pornography, was given a conditional sentence of 90 days of house arrest for sexual assault.



The CBC reports that on Thursday, Valance Job Oliver was sentenced in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Oliver plead guilty to charges that were originally laid in December of 2017. The sexual assault took place earlier in May.



His lawyer, Jonathan Regan told the judge that Oliver had been drinking heavily on the day of the sexual assault and he has a drinking problem.



“I am truly sorry for what I did,” he told the victim, whose name is protected by a publication ban.



Oliver has worked several high-profile jobs, according to his Linkedin profile. They include communications manager for the Department of Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs Office and director of communications for Labrador MP Yvonne Jones.



Additionally, he worked as a Santa Claus in the town’s Christmas parade and as a photographer.



In February, Oliver was charged with possessing child pornography. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.