LAYOFFS: Roughly 450 jobs to be cut at Oakville, Ontario Ford factory

Ford Motor Company has announced that it will lay off roughly 450 employees at its Oakville, Ontario factory in early 2020.

The announcement coincides with the company’s plan to end the production of some of its vehicle models, such as the Ford Flex and the Lincoln MKT.

One spokeswoman told Bloomberg that Ford intends on strengthening “its focus on products in the heart of the fastest-growing segments to meet shifting consumer demands.”

With the announcement, Ford also says they will be adjusting the production levels at their Oakville plant, which currently has roughly 4,600 employees.

The factory currently produces the Ford Edge, the Ford Flex, the Lincoln MKX, and the Lincoln MT.

This isn’t the first round of job cuts the factory has experienced in recent years. The factory, which opened in 1953, cut 200 jobs this summer, as the production of certain models came to a near halt.

“New or expanded vehicle allocation is urgently needed to prevent permanent job loss at the Ford Oakville plant,” said Unifor National President Jerry Dias in a news release.

