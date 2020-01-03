Leafs fan with terminal cancer wants to meet Auston Matthews

A Toronto Maple Leafs superfan, who is sadly suffering from cancer, was more than pleasantly surprised when learning that her close friends and family had set up a campaign with the aim of having her meet NHL superstar.

Donna Thompson, 71 of Trenton, Ont. was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer late into 2019, and has been a fan of the Maple Leafs for her entire life.

“There is no one better to watch hockey with,” said Thompson’s neighbour Grant Joseph Haire to CTV Toronto. “She has a bell that she keeps with her and every time the Leafs score she gets up and rings the bell.”

“She loves the Leafs more than anything,” Haire told CTV.

“I truly feel she deserves something really special and if I can help her have that, then I will do whatever it takes to make it happen,” he said. “She is such a happy and incredible person and even amidst all of the things she stays her happy, positive and eccentric self.”

Haire says he’s been contacting Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment Foundation attempting to find a way to connect with the athlete. In a public post on Facebook, Haire uploaded a photo with Thompson, asking to “help make a New Years miracle come true for this beautiful woman.”

SHARE!! Help make a New Years miracle come true for this beautiful woman! Donna sadly was recently diagnosed with stage…Posted by Grant Joseph on Monday, December 30, 2019

Thompson says she was over the moon when her friends told her about the campaign on Thursday, stating that she was stunned.

“When they told me, my mouth fell open. He’s my hero, what can I say,” said Thompson, going on to say that wouldn’t even know what to say if she met Matthews in person. “I’d probably be tongue tied!”