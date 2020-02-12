Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race

Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on Wednesday.

In a statement on her campaign website, Lewis said, “I am running to be the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada because Canadians can and should expect much more from their leaders.”

Lewis has not previously served as an elected office and works as a lawyer in Toronto.

Originally from Jamaica, Lewis moved with her parents to Toronto and has since had a successful career. Since rumours began that Lewis may consider entering the contest, the lawyer has been vocal on Twitter.

You cannot tell me what to say. It is a free & democratic society & you are attempting to silence me bc I am a nationalist. You want to shut down dialogue & you cannot call me a white nationalist the way you did to other @CPC_HQ members. Btw, I’m also Pro Israel! https://t.co/0mgiFXpceD — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) February 10, 2020

Lewis is a social conservative—being endorsed by a the Campaign Life Coalition, which is a pro-life pressure group who wields substantial power in previous Conservative leadership contests.

Up until now, only Erin O’Toole and Peter Mackay have officially entered the leadership contest, although MP Marilyn Gladu and several other candidates are actively campaigning for the role.