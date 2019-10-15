WATCH: ‘Let me out!’ Funeral-goers hear dead man from coffin

Attendees of Irish Defense Forces veteran Shay Bradley’s funeral were shocked and then gleefully laughed over the man’s final joke.

In a pre-recorded voice recording, Bradley can be heard say, “Hello? Hello—Let me out! Where the f–k am I?” while he pounds his fist against wood, simulating the sound of someone on the inside of a coffin.

“Where the f - - k am I?” he continues, while bagpipes play a funeral melody. “Let me out, let me out. It’s f - - king dark in here. Is that the priest I can hear? This is Shay, I’m in the box. No, in f - - king front of you. I’m dead.”

By this point, all his attendees were in stitches, unable to help themselves while they wiped away tears.

According to the New York Post, the footage of the burial, which was posted to Twitter, had received over 500,000 views by October 14. As of today, the tweet sits at 2.2 million views and thousands of likes and retweets.

His family is now using the hashtag #shayslastlaugh to boost the tweet and get their friend, father, and husband’s last joke out to the masses.

“My dad’s dieing [sic] wish, always the pranksters,” wrote his daughter Andrea on Facebook, in a post with more than 70,000 views. “Ya got them good Poppabear 😉 and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever 😘😘#shayslastlaugh.”

His family said that he died of a “long illness bravely borne” and that the veteran wanted them all to laugh rather than cry at his funeral. Mission accomplished beyond the grave.