Canadian News

Liberal candidate won’t explain role in anti-Semitic riot

Sameer Zuberi’s activist past continues to dog the Liberal candidate as photos and a Concordia panel investigation of student misconduct during the 2002 riot at the university place him at the scene in a leadership role.
Sameer Zuberi’s activist past continues to dog the Liberal candidate as photos and a Concordia panel investigation of student misconduct during the 2002 riot at the university place him at the scene in a leadership role.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Sameer Zuberi’s activist past continues to dog the Liberal candidate as photos and a Concordia panel investigation of student misconduct during the 2002 riot at the university placed him at the scene in a leadership role.

The Liberal candidate for Montreal riding Pierrefonds-Dollard already back-peddled on 9/11 conspiracy theories he’s floated, most recently in 2011 when Zuberi remarked on social media that Osama bin Laden’s involvement was “still a matter of public debate”.

Questions by The Post Millennial about Zuberi’s participation in the Concordia riot were referred to his September 14, 2019 Facebook post, in which he clarifies his position on the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.

“It obviously is and has always been clear to me that Osama Bin Laden was the perpetrator of the September 11 terror attacks,” Zuberi writes.

The riot at Concordia University on September 9, 2002 did $17,000 damage to the Henry F. Hall Building, resulted in injuries, criminal charges and caused the cancellation of then-former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech.

Hillel, a Jewish campus student club had organized the event and Zuberi’s politics at the time–previously reported by TPM here–placed him on the other side of what turned into a violent, anti-Israel demonstration.

Given Zuberi’s involvement in the demonstration, TPM reached out for him to clarify his position on free speech in Canada, and if he supports Israel’s right to exist as a nation-state. Still no response.

Then-Concordia undergrad Daniel Ross has had similar luck with the Liberal Party in getting answers about their candidate in Pierrefonds-Dollard.

Ross provided TPM corroborating documents and photos of Zuberi at the event, while his own recollection of the day comes largely from inside the hall where Netanyahu was supposed to speak.

Ross had made it into the venue and did not witness the violence that prevented others from gaining entrance, but maintains  Zuberi was in the thick of the chaos.

“He was the vice president of the student union at the time the riot happened and that was the time I was a student, so he was known,” said Ross, who described himself as “loosely affiliated with Hillel … in those social circles” at the time.

“From my point of view, (Zuberi) was involved in an event that was violent and hateful and nobody denies that this event unfolded. I don’t see how anyone could deny that he was in the event. I don’t think he’s denied it.”

Yves Engler, who at the time shared VP duties with Zuberi at the student union, was suspended for his participation along with two other students found guilty of “threatening or violent conduct” and “harassment”.

These charges were levied by the university under the school’s code of rights and responsibilities and separate from criminal charges against other individuals related to the incident that Montreal police were pursuing at the time.

During the January 2003 Concordia University Student Panel hearing into the students’ conduct violations, Jean-Marc Bouchard, lawyer for the accused, places Zuberi at the scene and in a prominent role among the demonstrators.

“Mr. Sameer Zuberi is seen outside the Hall Building being shoved by a police officer. He tells students to ‘sit down and they cannot move you’,” lawyer Jean-Marc Bouchard told the panel, while narrating video evidence.

“This is to illustrate that violence was not the prevailing attitude that day. The demonstrators are agitated when Zuberi is shoved but when he asked them to sit down, they are calm.”

National Post columnist and Quillette editor Jon Kay was also in attendance and describes the scene in a 2003 article he penned on kid-glove treatment agitators received from the university, and the fallout for “free speech and unfettered inquiry”.

From Kay’s point of view as a besieged ticket holder, the prevailing attitude of demonstrators was decidedly violent.

“Like others, I was sprayed with ketchup from a plastic bottle–a symbol, apparently, of Palestinian blood. The kicks didn’t hurt much. They were designed to provoke me into starting a fistfight or something equally stupid,” writes Kay.

“In a regular setting, many of these people were no doubt decent souls. But they’d been whipped into a frenzy by speakers shrieking denunciations of Israel and everyone who supported it.”

Two years after the Concordia riot, the university denied Hillel from hosting former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak on campus in October of 2004.

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Election 2019
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus