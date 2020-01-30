Liberal fundraiser charges youth $800 for a two-hour dinner with Trudeau

The Liberal Party of Canada are selling tickets for an evening with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Navdeep Bains that costs $1,600 per adult ticket, $800 per youth ticket.

The event itself itself is being held at the Versailles Convention Centre in Mississauga on Thursday, and will include a two-hour dinner.

The sheer cost of the event sparked outrage on twitter: “$800 for a youth ticket? I wish I was Middle Class enough to afford a Liberal fundraiser.”

Despite the Liberal Party pledging to make fundraisers more “transparent” and “more open than ever before,” the cost of these tickets will inevitably shut out the vast majority of Canadians who cannot fork out $1,600 for a two-hour dinner.

The Liberal Party of Canada also promised to list all fundraisers publicly, but news broke in 2016 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended cash-for-access fundraisers with wealthy Chinese businessmen. A journalist was also denied access to a fundraiser that Finance Minister Bill Morneau attended.

The Liberal Party of Canada have often been criticized for retreating from their transparency pledges. In 2019, for example, the Liberals refused to release details of six-figure fundraiser for an MP who had a million dollar gambling debt.