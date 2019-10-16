Liberal MP Adam Vaughan accidentally criticizes Liberal Party

The Liberal candidate for the Spadina-Fort York riding, Adam Vaughan, has a problem.

Vaughan, who has served as MP for the riding since 2014, took to Twitter last week to go on a tirade against the Conservative Party. He specifically stated that giving Premier Doug Ford a “dance partner” in Ottawa would be a “huge risk for Toronto.”

Vaughan’s gripe in the October 9 Twitter rant was the proposed Ontario Line, which was announced in April by the provincial Ford government.

“No costing, no studies, and no hope of ever being built. Even the timetable is diction… Yet Scheer has announced he will fund it. IT’S NOT A REAL PROJECT,” stated Vaughan in the first post of his thread.

Here is why giving Ford a dance partner in Ottawa is such a huge risk for Toronto. The Ontario Line is a doodle on a map. No costing, no studies & no hope of ever being built. Even the timetable is fiction…Yet Scheer has announced he will fund it. ITS NOT A REAL PROJECT../1 pic.twitter.com/66DFNt6Y0j — Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) October 9, 2019

Vaughan’s main evidence that the project doesn’t exist is the routing and the logistics of constructing the line.

“You’d have to run the line under the existing subway and under every condo in one of the densest neighbourhoods in the city. As for going under the streets, they are too narrow and already carry major sewer lines.”

Vaughan’s rant proved to have not aged well this morning.

Despite Vaughan’s claims that the Ontario line is “the product of Ford’s bizarre imagination,” his own political party are set to support the line’s construction.

This morning, the federal Liberals announced that they are prepared to back Toronto’s proposed Ontario Line with billions in transit funding, according to the Toronto Star.

The Liberals say they await the Toronto city hall staff report “that is expected to endorse the Ontario Line on Wednesday” before they choose to officially back the plan.

The transit agency CEO Ricky Leary has also called the Ontario Line projected “a viable option” that could reduce crowding on Line 1.

Mr. Vaughan has not yet responded to The Post Millennial‘s request for comment.