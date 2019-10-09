Liberal MP apologizes for her “insensitive” comments about black community and blackface

Longtime Humber River-Black Creek Liberal MP Judy Sgro has apologized for her controversial statements.

During an interview with GBKM FM, Sgro was asked Sgro about the representation of communities with large numbers of visible minorities, specifically asking about “the sentiment” that Sgro had been hearing while campaigning amidst the fallout of Trudeau’s blackface scandal.

“Let me tell you that, knocking on doors and being in the plazas and talking to people to make sure that I’m as sensitive as I need to be if I miss something,” prefaced Sgro.

“Those in the black community have told of how much more love they have for the prime minister. That he wanted to have a black face. That he took great pride in that, too. And that it’s the media that has blown this into something that it shouldn’t be.”

The comments drew widespread criticism, including comments from New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative MLA Kaycee Madu.

Sgro has since apologized, calling the comments “insensitive.”

“I should have known better, and I apologize. The history of blackface is deeply racist and it is nothing other than discriminatory,” wrote Sgro in her Twitter apology.