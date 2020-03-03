Liberal MP introduces bill to decriminalize heroin, crack cocaine and meth

The Liberal Member of Parliament for the Toronto riding of Beaches – East York has introduced a private members bill that would decriminalize the possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and meth.

If passed, the bill would decriminalize possession for personal use—making it acceptable to use these drugs so long as they are not sold.

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (who is the MP in question) has previously been very open about his own drug use, saying in 2018 that he enjoys cannabis. This statement came a day after the prime minister legalized the drug.

So far, it is unclear the level of support the bill will receive from other members of parliament, or whether the bill will be supported by the federal government.

Erskine-Smith has been somewhat of a cavalier within the Liberal Party. During the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the Toronto-based MP was the only member of the Liberal caucus that voted in favour of voting key witnesses to testify.

Correction. One MP still in the Liberal caucus, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, voted in favour of inviting Dion to appear, but his vote wasn’t enough to push the motion through. https://t.co/AXKtUB1OYb — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) August 21, 2019

Speaking about Erskine-Smith’s bill, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Barrie – Innisfil John Brassard said, “Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are looking to legalize hard drugs like heroin, crack cocaine, and crystal meth.”

“These drugs are extremely dangerous,” he added. “They tear families apart and do lasting damage to people who use them. They should remain illegal.”