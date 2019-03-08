Liberal MP says Trudeau was hostile, angry, and screamed at her because she didn’t appreciate him

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegedly screamed at Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes when she originally informed him that she would not be seeking re-election this coming October.



According to a Globe and Mail article, the MP informed Trudeau that she would not be seeking re-election around the same time as Jody Wilson-Raybould’s resignation.



She allegedly told the PM that political life had seriously harmed her family life, and in response, according to Ms. Chavannes, the Prime Minister grew hostile and yelled at her. Specifically, he allegedly claimed that the MP did not appreciate him, especially when he had provided her with so much.



“He was yelling. He was yelling that I didn’t appreciate him, that he’d given me so much,” Caesar-Chavannes said.



A full week later, Caesar-Chavannes attempted to approach the PM again, and once more was met with “anger and hostility” before Mr. Trudeau allegedly stormed out of the room after staring her down, according to the Globe and Mail article.



Highlighting the cross-partisan importance behind Ms. Caesar-Chavannes public outcry, she finished her statements by noting that she did not drink “the Kool-Aid and then sign my name in blood to this party politics thing. Maybe politics is not for me because I clearly don’t follow what the handbook says I’m supposed to do,”



This Globe and Mail article follows a Tweet in which the MP publically called out the Prime Minister for his use of open leadership in speeches, while allegedly ignoring her.



“I believe real leadership is about listening, learning & compassion…central to my leadership is fostering an environment where my Ministers, caucus & staff feel comfortable coming to me when they have concerns” I did come to you recently. Twice. Remember your reactions? — MP Celina 🇨🇦 (@MPCelina) March 7, 2019

The new revelations provided in the article continue to paint Trudeau in a bad light, particularly concerning the “feminist” persona he had projected in his election campaign and tenure as prime minister.

When questioned about the prime minister’s recent behaviour, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland maintained that the PM was an avid feminist.

“When it comes to working with the prime minister as a woman, I have found him to be absolutely supportive. He is a feminist as a prime minister and he’s a feminist as a boss,” said Freeland about Trudeau.

Caesar-Chevannes is one of several women who have been caught up in a scandal that has enveloped Trudeau’s cabinet. The resignation of former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould regarding allegations was the first instance that led to a chain of events which has seen a number of women including Treasury Board President Jane Philipot leave, step aside from, or publically rebuke the Liberal government.

It grieves me to resign from a portfolio where I was at work to deliver an important mandate. I must abide by my core values, my ethical responsibilities, constitutional obligations. There can be a cost to acting on one’s principles, but there is a bigger cost to abandoning them. pic.twitter.com/EwO5dtdgG6 — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) March 4, 2019

According to a spokesperson for the Prime Minister, “The Prime Minister has deep respect for Celina Caesar-Chavannes. There’s no question the conversations in February were emotional, but there was absolutely no hostility. As the Prime Minister said yesterday, he is committed to fostering an environment where ministers, caucus, and staff feel comfortable approaching him when they have concerns or disagreements – that happened here.”

Justin Trudeau himself has yet to publicly comment on the matter. In 2018, he famously said, “when women speak up, it is our duty to listen to them and to believe them.”

