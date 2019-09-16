Liberal Party continues to support two B.C. candidates known for past misconduct

According to a Blacklocks investigative report, on September 11, the Liberal Party defended and gave the go ahead to two B.C. candidates who have been cited for misconduct.

One of the candidates, a lawyer, was suspended from practicing law after they failed to pay their GST. The other lied on their CMHC loan application.

Absolutely shocking misconduct outlined in this report. These two candidates sound like fine additions to an ethically-challenged Liberal caucus. https://t.co/EsvpbzZC3w — Rachel Curran (@reicurran) September 12, 2019

The first candidate put the onus on their staff who they’d ask to handle certain financial affairs. He says he’s glad he learned the mistake early; however, failing to pay his GST is only one of many instances of misconduct.

As Blacklocks reports, he also has a history of bouncing cheques, “failing to discharge client mortgages,” failing to pay his property taxes, and “failing to register titles without telling clients.”

The other candidate intentionally misrepresented a sizable mortgage payment — something she admitted during a bankruptcy proceeding along with her husband.

Nonetheless, the Liberal Party maintains that these two candidates are the best in their respective regions and have continued to support them.