Liberal support plummets to new low: Leger poll

The latest Leger poll suggests that Liberal support is dwindling while the Conservatives are making steady gains ahead of the 2019 election.

According to respondents, only 27 per cent would consider voting for the Trudeau Liberals in the upcoming election.

On the other hand, 40 per cent would cast their ballot for the Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer, bringing the opposition party into a 13 point lead ahead of the ruling Liberals.

According to the poll, the Conservatives are leading in every province except Quebec, where the Liberals are at a comfortable 31 per cent.

When asked whether they were satisfied with Trudeau’s handling of the government, only 30 per cent said they were “very or somewhat” satisfied, while 65 per cent said they were “very or somewhat” dissatisfied.

On an individual level, Scheer also leads ahead of Justin Trudeau in popularity. 25 per cent of people polled claimed that the Conservative Party leader would make a good upcoming prime minister, while only 20 per cent picked Justin Trudeau.

Interestingly, the Greens and the NDP are nearly tied shifting the balance of power. The NDP who were once the official opposition are now sitting at a 12 per cent popularity poll, while the Greens are only one point behind at 11 per cent.

Also Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada is projected to have 3 per cent of the popular vote.

The poll which was conducted online between April 18-22 surveyed 1,522 voters from across the country.