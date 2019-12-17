Liberals announce carbon-tax rebate decrease for four provinces

The Trudeau government has announced their decision to decrease carbon tax rebates in three provinces that have opted to not adopt the federal government’s pricing requirements.

The Liberal government has also decided to add Alberta into that group, as the United Conservative Party had previously repealed carbon tax laws put into place by the former NDP government.

Saskatchewan will be subjected to the largest drop in rebates, as a family of four will qualify for just $809 in rebates in 2020, down nearly $100 from the $903 figure that was once projected by the federal Finance Department.

Ontario’s rebates will also drop, though only by a few bucks—from $451 to $448 for a family of four, while families in Manitoba will see a $13 decrease, receiving $486.

A family of four in Alberta will receive a rebate of $888 in 2020.

Despite the drops, the sitting Liberal government insists that most households will be receiving more money through the rebates than they will be paying into the carbon tax.

The following is a complete list of the rebate amounts for individuals and families by province in 2020, according to government data, as outlined by the Canadian Press.

Ontario:

Single adult or first adult in a couple – $224

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $112

Each child under 18 – $56

Baseline amount for a family of four – $448

Manitoba

Single adult or first adult in a couple – $243

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $121

Each child under 18 – $61

Baseline amount for a family of four – $486

Saskatchewan:

Single adult or first adult in a couple – $405

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $202

Each child under 18 – $101

Baseline amount for a family of four – $809

Alberta:

Single adult or first adult in a couple – $444

Second adult in a couple or first child of a single parent – $222

Each child under 18 – $111

Baseline amount for a family of four – $888