Liberals at 8.4 per cent chance of winning the 2019 election: 338Canada

According to the poll aggregator 338Canada, the Liberal Party currently sits at an 8.4 per cent chance of winning the October 2019 vote.

At the same time, the Conservative Party of Canada sits at an overwhelming 91.2 per cent chance of an electoral win. Furthermore, it is projected that the Conservatives have a 57.6 per cent chance of forming a majority government.

If projected results are broken down by province, the Liberal Party will continue to hold a majority of the vote in Quebec at 41.9 per cent, while the Conservatives will perform best in Ontario at 62.3 per cent of the vote.

Recent polls have shown a marked decline in Liberal support.

The latest numbers by Angus Reid have placed Justin Trudeau as the least popular candidate among all other party leaders.