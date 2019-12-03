Royal Canadian Air Force crashed PM’s plane in hangar

The PM’s plane crashed in a hangar back in October. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be forced to take numerous different planes for his travels.

The 30-year-old aircraft was moved by contracted maintenance personnel at a military airbase in Trenton, Ontario, when it “suffered significant structural damage to the nose and right engine cowling,” said air force spokesman Lt.-Col Steve Neta to the CBC.

The aircraft then rolled into the back wall of a hangar.

Political observers have noted how old the plane (Canada’s equivalent of Air Force Once) is, similarly out of date like the PM’s official residence, 24 Sussex.

“On 18 October 2019 a CC150 Polaris was towed from the North ramp to 10 hangar,” a post from the government’s official site reads. “This space is not normally used by the CC150, and the D-14 tow tractor normally used is too large for the limited space available inside 10 hangar. Before entering the hangar, the ground crew were required to stop and swap the tow tractor from the bigger D-14 to the smaller D-12.

“Once the aircraft reached a position in front of 10 hangar, the tow crew stopped the aircraft, set the chocks and the parking brake. During the tow tractor change, while no tractor was attached, the aircraft started moving forward and over the chocks. Attempts to stop the aircraft by the tow crew were unsuccessful. The right engine struck the D-12 tow tractor parked inside the hangar, before the nose contacted the hangar far wall structure, finally stopping the aircraft.The aircraft sustained very serious damage.”

An investigation is currently underway, focusing mainly on human error and mechanical malfunction.

“We do not have sufficient detail about potential costs, or the attribution of those costs, to provide any detail at this time,” said Neta to CBC.

The Liberals own planes are no stranger to fender benders with multi-million dollar aircraft.

Seriously. The Liberal bus just crashed into the Liberal plane wing. pic.twitter.com/fFL6YbnW7m — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) September 12, 2019

Three months ago, the Liberals crashed their campaign plane in Victoria, British Columbia.

Photographs and videos posted on social media showed a scraped or dented wing of the plane Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was supposedly riding on at that time.

CBC reporter David Cochrane said the crash happened as the bus was leaving to drive towards the hotel.