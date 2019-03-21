Liberals plan on semi-auto gun review due to New Zealand shooting

Bill Blair, the Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister announced that his ongoing review will include semi-automatic guns like the one used by the Christchurch shooter.

“I am prepared to examine every measure and to discuss with my prime minister and the cabinet and our government on any measure that can be effective in keeping Canadians safe,” said Blair.

Alongside semi-automatic guns, Senator Marilou McPhedran has called for a ban on handguns.

More recently, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for a ban on semi-automatic rifles throughout the nation.

Canada has had it’s own Mosque shooting, when Alexandre Bissonnette shot up a Mosque in Quebec City. The killer’s name was written on the Christchurch Mosque’s rifle when the shooting was committed.

“There has been, tragically, a number horrific events where large numbers of people have lost their lives, and we look very hard at the weapons that are used in those offences and I think, again, we have to consider every measure that may be effective in making it more difficult for those who would commit such terrible crimes to gain access to firearms,” said Blair.

