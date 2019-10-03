Liberals refuse to say how much foreign aid we’re giving to China

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Foreign Affairs Canada refuses to reveal how much taxpayers are sending to China in the form of foreign aid.

In 2018, Canadians lavished China with $9.2 million despite the country having a $13 trillion economy. Part of the funding was for “multilateral programs” and “bilateral assistance” for diversity and female empowerment.

Furthermore, in 2015, Canadians spent a whopping $18.6 million, followed by another $16.8 million in 2016.

Foreign Affairs refuses to reveal this year’s spending at a time when Canada is embroiled in a diplomatic and trade dispute over the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

“The information is not available at the present time,” said a spokesperson for the department.

The refusal comes shortly after Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer announced he would cut 25% of all foreign aid and redirect it to benefit Canadians.